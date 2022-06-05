Shay Mitchell is officially a pretty little mom of two! The actress shared that she has welcomed her second child with boyfriend Matte Babel. On Saturday, The Pretty Little Liars star made the announcement via her Instagram Stories with a video of her from the BÉIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

"The first time I have ever left the house, at least in weeks," someone says as Shay has the camera panned to herself. "I have a big surprise for all of you and guess what it is? Shay where's your bump," the voice continues as Mitchell moves the camera down to her stomach, showing zero baby bump.

On Sunday, Shay continued to share her baby news with the world, posting a photo and sharing her child's name with the world. The actress revealed she named her daughter after her grandmother, who passed away this year.

"Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy. We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my “person,” my Grandma Romaine," Shay wrote.

The You actress also confirmed that she and Babel welcomed a baby girl, during an interview with E! News. "I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," she said during the event for the travel brand she co-founded.

"It's really special to come and visit my other baby."

Mitchell shared news of her second pregnancy in February while mourning the loss of her grandmother.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," she captioned a series of photos of her bare baby bump. "It is also my most challenging season to date. I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time."

"Gram, I miss you every day," she added. "Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Just ahead of the little one's arrival, Mitchell gave a look into her home as she was nesting and preparing for birth. "Nesting/ resting and all the things," she wrote. "Enjoying the last moments of it being just us. Thanks to all the amazing aunties for always being there for us."

In June 2020, Mitchell spoke to ET about her relationship with Babel and why she isn't in a rush to get married.

"A lot of people ask, it's never been something I really cared for," she said. "And I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends' [weddings], anybody's to be quite honest. It's just not something I care for for myself and it's something that Matte and I have spoken about."

