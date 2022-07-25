Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent the weekend basking in love, as they returned to the Montecito resort where Barker proposed late last year.

In new photos shared to Kardashian's Instagram Monday, the couple is seen enjoying time at the seaside resort, walking hand-in-hand while the sun set, and showing off their romantic hotel suite.

"once upon a weekend," the Poosh founder captioned the cute post, to which Barker commented, "I never want to stop making memories with you."

They were also spotted locking lips on the beach, for another PDA-packed moment we've come to expect from Kravis. In the pics, Kardashian wore a neon lime green silk slip dress which she paired with a black motorcycle jacket and chunky black boots, while Barker kept things simple, wearing a graphic t-shirt and jeans.

Barker called their weekend together, "timeless," sharing shots of the pair cuddled up on beach chair while they enjoyed some time on the sand.

The couple's weekend getaway comes after a source updated ET on where the couple stands on having a baby following the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization for pancreatitis last month.

"Kourtney and Travis are doing so much better since Travis' health scare. Travis is in much better health now, and they are slowly moving past that. Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation, but Travis' health is top priority right now," the source shared.

Health scare aside, the source shared that Kardashian and Barker are "living life to the fullest."

"Married life has been amazing and the kids are all adjusted, and they are all living life to the fullest," the source continued.

Since making his recovery earlier this month, Barker and Kardashian have been spotted out, engaging in their usual public displays of affection something the source tells ET Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick is "still getting used to."

"Scott is still getting used to everything, but supports and respects their relationship, while doing his best to be the best dad he can be to his children," the source said of Disick, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7 with Kardashian.

The source continued, "Scott and Kourtney's relationship is stable and equally supportive. There's not a lot of tension or awkwardness and they are over any uneasiness at this point."

For more on Kravis and what they've been up to since Barker's release from the hospital, check out the video below.

