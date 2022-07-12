Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Malibu in Latest PDA Moment
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are back to their PDA ways! The newlyweds were spotted out and about this weekend in Malibu, California, and per usual, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.
Dressed in coordinating outfits, Travis wore a casual head-to-toe black ensemble with small-frame shades, while Kourtney sported a lacy orange dress, knee-high black boots, a black jacket and large sunglasses.
The two were seen holding hands while grabbing some green drinks and also found a shady place to sit, kiss, bite and grope one another. During their PDA break, Travis was seen with his hand on his new wife's thigh as they kissed and cuddled.
While the two said "I do" and exchanged vows and rings earlier this year, Travis took his devotion to Kourtney a step further.
Last week, the 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her husband's arm with a tattoo of a K and a heart, writing, "Some of my finest work." Travis reciprocated the love by sharing the same pic to his own Instagram Stories. While it's unclear if the ink is permanent, it's a good sign that the couple is back to enjoying their newlywed bliss following the 46-year-old rocker's recent health scare.
Travis was taken to the hospital on June 28 and gave fans an update on his health in an Instagram post ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he shared. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."
Despite the scary situation, a source told ET that Travis and Kourtney are even "more connected" than before.
