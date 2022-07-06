Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are "stronger than ever" following his recent health scare. A source tells ET that while the newlyweds did not anticipate Barker's hospitalization, the life-threatening incident has made them even "more connected" than they were before.

"Kourtney has dropped everything to make sure that Travis is quickly on the mend. Being newlyweds, they weren’t anticipating this, but after what Travis went through and what they went through together, it made them even stronger and more connected. Kourtney refused to leave his side until she knew he was going to be OK and put a halt on everything, like filming and work commitments," the source shared.

Barker's well-being was top of mind for Kardashian, with the source adding that the couple have been together even more than they were before Barker's trip to the hospital.

"She was only concerned with Travis’s well-being. Travis and Kourtney have been together even more than they were before, including coming to visit him at the studio, since it gave her such a scare," the source continued. "Kourtney is now more appreciative of their time together more than ever."

Barker previously spoke out about the health scare in a note to his fans ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Kardashian also took to her Instagram Story and opened up about the scary episode.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

Following his release from the hospital for pancreatitis, Kardashian's sisters sent him an elegant bouquet of flowers. He thanked his in-laws for the loving gesture.

A separate source told ET that both Kardashian and her family were "really scared" for the rocker and are glad he is on the mend.

"Kourtney was extremely worried about Travis when he started feeling unwell. She has been by Travis' side throughout everything and has been nonstop taking care of him and making sure he is ok. Her family was really scared as well, but everyone is glad that Travis is on the mend now and that he was able to get amazing care," the source said.

"Travis has been trying to take it easy and rest so that he can get back to his best, healthy self soon," the source continued. "They are so appreciative for all the support they've received."

Barker appears to have returned to his daily activities following the health scare, returning to the studio Wednesday after enjoying some beachside rest and relaxation over the July 4 holiday.

