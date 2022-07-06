For Travis Barker, it's all the small things in life that matter following his hospitalization for life-threatening pancreatitis, like going back to work. The Blink-182 drummer looked psyched heading back into the studio for a little rock session.

Kourtney Kardashian's husband was seen fist bumping a friend as he returned to the studio Tuesday in Calabasas, California. Barker could be seen wearing a T-shirt for the Canadian punk rock band D.O.A.

Barker's return to the studio comes just one day after he and his wife got some beachside rest and relaxation on July 4. The newly-married couple was joined by two of Kardashian's kids -- 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 7-year-old son, Reign.

BACKGRID

Travis Barker / Instagram

Following his release from the hospital for pancreatitis, his wife's sisters sent him an elegant bouquet of flowers. He thanked his in-laws for the loving gesture.

A source tells ET, "Kourtney was extremely worried about Travis when he started feeling unwell. She has been by Travis' side throughout everything and has been nonstop taking care of him and making sure he is ok. Her family was really scared as well, but everyone is glad that Travis is on the mend now and that he was able to get amazing care.

"Travis has been trying to take it easy and rest so that he can get back to his best, healthy self soon," the source continued. "They are so appreciative for all the support they've received."

Barker previously spoke out about the health scare in a note to his fans ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Kardashian also took to her Instagram Story and opened up about the scary episode.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

