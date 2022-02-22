Where The Weeknd and Simi Khadra Stand Amid Kissing in Las Vegas

Romance rumors between The Weeknd and Simi Khadra are swirling after the pair shared a kiss at the singer's birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Weeknd was celebrating his 32nd birthday at Delilah in Las Vegas Saturday night when he and the Palestinian-American DJ, who is one half of musical duo Simi Haze, were seen locking lips, according to new video captured by TMZ.

Khadra chronicled the birthday trip on her Instagram Story, sharing BTS moments from the party, which included a star-studded guest list of Drake, Future, Kaytranada and more.

While the pair was previously reported to just be friends, a source tells ET that 28-year-old Khadra, who was a friend of The Weeknd's ex, Bella Hadid, have been "seeing each other."

"The Weeknd and Simi have been seeing each other and having fun together. They were acting very couple-y this past weekend at his birthday celebration in Vegas," the source shared. "It's easy since they have known each other for a long time. Simi is supportive of The Weeknd and they have a natural flirtation and chemistry."

Rumblings of their coupling first began in January, when Khadra and her twin sister were seen at the "Blinding Lights" singer's Dawn FM album release party and again, earlier this month, after Khadra and The Weeknd were spotted leaving the Sunset Set Tower Hotel following a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Backgrid

Backgrid

The duo has not publicly commented on their rumored romance, but fans did notice that Hadid unfollowed Khadra and her siblings on Instagram soon after she and The Weeknd were first linked.

While The Weeknd dated Hadid on and off from 2015 to 2019, he was most recently linked to Angelina Jolie. The two were spotted spending time together on several occasions last year, and after the release of Dawn FM, fans almost immediately started drawing attention to a lyric in his and Tyler, the Creator's track, "Here We Go...Again."

"And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell," he sings. "But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."

While The Weeknd doesn't call Jolie out by name, and he's never confirmed that he is or was in a relationship with her, fans are still speculating that this line is about the 46-year-old actress.

A source told ET at the time that the two "left together in his car and headed towards his house," though it was later reported that the pair were not dating.

