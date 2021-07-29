Shopping

Where to Find the Phone Straps Seen All Over Instagram

By Kyley Warren
phone straps
As the old saying goes, fashion trends might come and go, but true style is forever. And if Kendall Jenner’s Instagram -- or basically any other millennial’s social media -- is any proof of what’s currently on-trend, then phone straps are officially all the rage again.

The Y2K-inspired accessory -- often decorated in all of its multi-colored, bead-embellished glory -- first made its debut in the late ‘90s. But like all really good things, it’s not only making a comeback, but also being embraced by indie designers and top luxury brands alike.

The latest renditions of the phone strap accessory boast a much more modern and clean aesthetic. But with so many varieties currently available on the market, it’s easier than ever for young shoppers to get in on the Instagram trend, put their personality on full display and dramatically elevate their selfie game. Below, check out ET Style’s go-to picks for where to find your new favorite summer accessory.

Lauren Rubinski Dream Beaded Phone Strap
Lauren Rubinski Dream Beaded Phone Strap
Nordstrom
Lauren Rubinski Dream Beaded Phone Strap
This phone strap is what dreams are made of.
$115 AT NORDSTROM
Rongling Smiley Face Beaded Phone Charm Strap
Rongling Smiley Face Beaded Phone Charm Strap
Amazon
Rongling Smiley Face Beaded Phone Charm Strap
We’re loving the vintage hippy undertones of this accessory.
$7 AT AMAZON
8 Other Reasons X Revolve Pushing Daisies Phone Wristlet
8 Other Reasons X Revolve Pushing Daisies Phone Wristlet
Revolve
8 Other Reasons X Revolve Pushing Daisies Phone Wristlet
This wristlet has a 14k gold plated logo ー need we say more?
$34 AT REVOLVE
Lele Sadoughi Crossbody Phone Chain
Lele Sadoughi Crossbody Phone Chain
Bloomingdale's
Lele Sadoughi Crossbody Phone Chain
Faux pearls drape across this crossbody phone chain.
$95 AT BLOOMINGDALES
Lauren Rubinski Love Beaded Phone Strap
Lauren Rubinski Love Beaded Phone Strap
Nordstrom
Lauren Rubinski Love Beaded Phone Strap
We’re loving the fresh, peach tones of this phone strap.
$115 AT NORDSTROM
8 Other Reasons X Revolve Smil3 Like U M3an 1T Phone Wristlet
8 Other Reasons X Revolve Smil3 Like U M3an 1T Phone Wristlet
Revolve
8 Other Reasons X Revolve Smil3 Like U M3an 1T Phone Wristlet
This colorfully quirky accessory from 8 Other Reasons will totally help to up your selfie game.
$34 AT REVOLVE

