Whitney Cummings Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Whitney Cummings is having a boy! The comedian offered a pregnancy update on Tuesday, revealing the sex of her first baby while cracking a joke about her latest sonogram.

"My favorite pic of my babies face so far. This just in: it’s a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?" Cummings captioned the black and white photo.

Chrissy Teigen was among the commenters, suggesting that the image "looks like that right wing pepe frog thing." Cummings fired back with another joke, teasing the Cravings author, "Agree I shouldn’t have used your frozen eggs."

Cummings' latest post comes just one week after she announced that she's pregnant.

"In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too," she wrote on Instagram. "Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

The post led with a picture of the 40-year-old mommy-to-be showing off her bump as she stands in the pool wearing shorts and a tank top, while tossing a ball into her dog's mouth. Cummings' photo carousel continues with more action shots of her and the pup, before ending with a sonogram photo of her baby.

In February, Cummings appeared on Today and revealed that she was considering having a child this year after freezing her eggs.

"OK, so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush, but I did freeze my eggs," she told the hosts. "They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

Cummings quipped, "So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There's no husbands in L.A. Everyone's on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."

Back in 2020, Cummings called off her engagement to Miles Skinner.

