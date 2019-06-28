Whitney Houston Song Released 7 Years After Her Death

Whitney Houston fans have a brand new song to listen to from the beloved late singer, thanks to a track released by Kygo.

The DJ-producer just dropped "Higher Love," featuring Houston's one-of-a-kind vocals.

"Higher Love" is actually a remixed version of Houston's cover of the 1986 Steve Winwood song, which was previously released as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album,I'm Your Baby Tonight. The Whitney Houston estate presented Kygo with the archival recording of Houston's version, and then he added his own personal touch by remixing it. He's set to perform the song for the first time on Sunday, June 30, at PrideFestival Utopia in New York City.

"I was honored when the Whitney Houston estate reached out and presented me with the opportunity to work with one of the greatest female vocalists of all time," Kygo says in a statement. "I reworked the song from scratch and am really happy with how it turned out!"

Meanwhile, the singer's sister-in-law, Pat Houston, states, "The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and our new partner Primary Wave are delighted with the collaboration between Kygo and Whitney. We knew Kygo would be the right producer to enhance Whitney’s powerful vocal performance on 'Higher Love,' to the standards and expectations that Whitney’s fans have recognized for over three decades."

"The resurgence of this precious archival performance will carry Whitney’s musical legacy on to a younger generation for years to come," the statement continues. "Everyone should be ready to dance to this uplifting and inspiring record -- a testament to Kygo's incredible talent, and a reminder of why we fell in love with Whitney from the very beginning!"

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48. Last month, it was reported that the late singer's estate is looking at launching multiple new projects centered on the late music icon, including a touring hologram, new music and a Broadway musical.

However, not everyone agrees with all the new projects. ET recently spoke with the late singer's cousin, Dionne Warwick, and she addressed the news that a hologram of Houston was being developed to go on tour.

"I haven't a clue as to what that is. It's surprising to me," Warwick said. "I don't know what it is. I think it's stupid, but whatever it is, that's what it is."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Whitney Houston’s Estate Planning Hologram Tour, New Album & Possible Musical

Bobby Brown Relives His 'Joyful' Wedding to Whitney Houston -- Watch (Exclusive)

Whitney Houston's Family Addresses Allegations That Singer Was Molested by Dee Dee Warwick as a Child

Related Gallery