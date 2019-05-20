Whitney Houston’s estate is looking at launching a slew of new projects centered on the late music icon, including a touring hologram, new music and a Broadway musical.

The beloved singer died in 2012 at the age of 48.

In the years since, her sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, has been pitched many ideas about projects to honor the star and says she is now getting “strategic” about reviving Whitney's brand.

“Everything is about timing for me,” Pat (who is also the executor of the late singer’s estate) said during an interview with The New York Times. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

According to a press release, Primary Wave Music Publishing will acquire half of the estate’s assets, including music and film royalties, and be able to exploit Whitney’s name and likeness. The deal is worth a reported $14 million.

The boutique company is said to be working with the estate to put out unreleased music, including unused tracks from Whitney’s self-titled 1985 debut album, with the hope of reminding the public of her incredible musical legacy.

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore,” Pat told New York Times, seemingly referring to Houston’s public battle with drugs. “People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

Pat said a hologram of Whitney is also being developed, a project which has “taken precedence over everything.” It will be able to perform Whitney’s biggest hits, including “The Greatest Love of All.”

Primary Wave’s founder, Larry Mestel, added that he hoped to remind people that Houston was “America’s Sweetheart." He also told the newspaper that he was in talks with Broadway producers about creating a musical inspired by the icon.

