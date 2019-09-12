Who is Matthew Hussey? Meet ET's 'Thurs-Date' Relationship Expert

Matthew Hussey is here to help you with all your relationship advice needs!

Join the British love expert and author every Thursday for ET's new relationship series, ThursDATE With Matthew Hussey.

He'll be here to help you find love, keep it and make it hot! Whether you're single, dating or in a serious relationship, Hussey will answer all your questions, give tricks on how to make the first move, get someone's attention, spice things up and more.

So, who is this 32-year-old that has been called the real-life "Hitch"? Here are five things to know about Hussey.

1. He's a New York Times Best-Selling Author

In 2013, Hussey released his first self-help book, Get the Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve. The NYT best-seller tells women what they SHOULD do instead of what they should not by giving them a male perspective on love and romance.

2. He Has Over 300 Million Views on YouTube

Since launching his self-titled YouTube channel, Hussey has garnered over 1.8 million subscribers and racked up more than 312.6 million views on his videos. His clips give insight on specific topics including sex, loss, motivation and even how to make someone want you more, when to take the next step in your relationship, what to do when someone ghosts you and more.

3. He's Hosted Sold-Out Seminars Around the World

Hussey is a hot commodity and people want to know his secrets to landing the right guy or girl. The England-born life coach is known for giving seminars overseas as well as all over the U.S. He's also been the matchmaker on NBC's Ready for Love, a love expert on the Today show and hosted his own radio show, Love Life With Matthew Hussey. He's also connected on social media, with over 607,000 followers on Instagram.

4. He's Got a Celebrity Following

Eva Longoria is a Hussey fan after working with him on Ready for Love. "I think he does have a really great ability to give you applicable tips," she has previously told ET. "He's like, 'This is what you have to do when you're in this situation.'"

Chrissy Teigen also follows him on Instagram, while Tiffany Haddish told ET last week that she loves watching his videos and listening to his advice.

5. He Gives It to You Straight!

With just one glance at his Instagram and Twitter accounts, people can tell that Hussey doesn't sugarcoat relationship advice. He's all about being honest, straightforward and encourages women to set their standards, be confident and know their worth!

For more on Hussey, be sure to tune in every Thursday for your dose of dating and relationship advice.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Reveals She's Dating 'Many Men' Amid Divorce

Sarah Hyland Gives Gigi Hadid Advice on Dating 'Bachelorette' Alum Tyler Cameron

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Fuel Dating Rumors After They're Spotted Out in Italy

Related Gallery