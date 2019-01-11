It’s only the second week of January and already we know what the wedding of the year is going to be!

Whoopi Goldberg took to Instagram on Thursday to share some exciting news with her fans — her granddog is getting married!

“Heads up!” The View co-host captioned a photo of the invitation. “There’s a wedding in the family!!! My granddog is getting hitched!! What has the world come to? Lol. @izzythe.frenchie @deanfilmore.”

That’s right, two precious French bulldogs, Filmore Dean and Izzy Hendrix, are tying the knot at the end of this month — Jan. 26 to be exact.

The paw-fect nuptials are taking place in New York City at 5:30 p.m., and it’s sure to be a glamorous affair.

It’s unknown if the bride will wear white or perhaps another shade to match her stunning gray coat, but the groom, aka Goldberg’s granddog, is already rocking an all-white look thanks to his handsome coat.

Here’s wishing these two a long and happy marriage filled with kibble and treats.

