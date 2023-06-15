Whoopi Goldberg would like to buy a chance at Pat Sajak's job!

On Tuesday, Goldberg and her co-hosts of The View, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, were joined by Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, and discussed Pat Sajak'sWheel of Fortune retirement announcement.

As Griffin asked Jennings if he had any idea who should replace the legendary host, Goldberg could be heard declaring in the background, "I want that job. I want that job."

Jennings joked that after Jeopardy!'s "succession crisis" following the death of Alex Trebek, he hopes that they already have someone in mind.

Meanwhile, Behar made it known that Goldberg is all good to step in. "Whoopi wants the job," the comedian chimed in.

"I want that job," Goldberg added to the applause of the audience. "I think it would be lots of fun."

Behar also quipped that she and Hines could fill in for Vanna White, moving the letters after the contestants guess.

"Sara and I could Vanna White, we'll take turns walking back and forth pointing to he letters."

Goldberg already has their name in mind. "So we can call you Vera White," she joked.

On Monday, Sajak announced that he would officially retire as the host of Wheel of Fortune at the end of the upcoming 41st season. So far, White has not shared any information about her future on the show.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak confirmed in a tweet. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

The 76-year-old longtime host ended his note with a witty quip, "If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!"

While an official replacement hasn't been announced, several notable names -- in addition to Goldberg -- have come up, including Ryan Secret, Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak, and White.

When it comes to the odds of White taking over for her longtime co-host, Variety's Marc Malkin told ET they are "are pretty well for a way to do it."

"She's done it in the past. It stays with the brand," Malkin said. "A lot of people, when it comes to television, they don't want to shake up and one thing has changed too much. Vanna White is a guarantee that I think the show will still have its staying power."

