Whoopi Goldberg is happy living the single life!

During an interview on The Tamron Hall Show earlier this week, the 64-year-old View co-host revealed why a romantic relationship is not for her.

"People keep saying, you know, 'Well, you’ll find somebody.' But... I’m not looking for anyone. I'm very happy. I don’t want to live with anybody," she said. "I have a cat. I have a 20-year-old cat who is attitudinal. And so he will leave little treats for anybody that’s not me in the bed. I know what he will do if I bring somebody in."

Aside from her cat, Oliver, Goldberg said she's relationship averse because "there's a commitment."

"When you make a commitment to someone else, it’s a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them," she explained. "I don’t want to do that. I don't. I don’t want to share money. I know it’s terrible, but I don’t want to do it. I know, for me, it doesn’t work."

Goldberg expressed similar sentiments in a New York Times profile in July.

"People expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married," she said at the time. "So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else. I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better."

"But if you’re in a relationship, you have to do those things, and it took me a while to figure out that I didn’t want to," she continued. "I’d be thinking, 'Why don’t I feel the thing that I’m supposed to?' Then one day I thought: 'I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to conform.'"

Goldberg was married to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995. She and Martin share a 46-year-old daughter, Alex.

"I tried marriage, and it wasn’t for me," she told The Times. "You can’t be in a marriage because everybody’s expecting you to."

