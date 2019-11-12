Whoopi Goldberg is assuring fans that it's all good between her and her co-hosts on The View.

The 63-year-old actress appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday and was asked about the sometimes heated discussions the women -- specifically Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar -- have on-air due to their different political opinions. Goldberg says it's all part of the job.

"Here's the thing, I don't often have much to say," she said. "I've been there for almost 10 years. Everyone has what they need to do, and folks, when it's women they say, 'You know, they're fighting.' You know, if we were fighting, you'd actually know it."

"We're like old broads," she joked. "We're like, pow! [throws a punch] We're not like, 'Stop it, you're so mean to me.' We don't do that. We will slap you into next week. If we were truly fighting, there would be issues."

Goldberg said that nobody should be concerned about their on-air tension.

"But, you know, it is living with other people that are not you," she explained. "They think differently, they want to say different stuff and I figure, that's OK, they're trying to do their gig too because, after all, this is our day job where they're paying us for our opinions so that's what they do."

"Sometimes it gets heated," she continued. "I've had fights with husbands and lovers and all kind of stuff that have gone way further out the deck."

Earlier this month, ET had 35-year-old McCain and 77-year-old Joy Behar interview each other in honor of The View's 5,000th episode, and McCain echoed the same sentiment that the arguments on The View were more scrutinized because they're women.

"I trust being on air with you and very serious topics and intense topics, and things that are hard to talk about," McCain, the sole conservative voice on the panel, told Behar. "And that only comes over time. But I wish people would give us a break too because, I just, I don't think men would be subjected to the same bullsh** you and I are subjected to."

McCain stressed that she and Behar were actually incredibly fond of one another in real-life.

"It really hurts my feelings!" McCain said of the reports that they don't get along. "It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things -- sometimes in different ways -- but we're both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. And I wish people would give us a break, for real."

Behar added, "What we're saying, we really mean it! It's not an act, we don't sugarcoat it, we go right in it. And I think that's what we have in common. And I think that there's mutual respect for that."

