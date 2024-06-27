Nick Viall doesn't want his daughter, River Rose, going down his path. The Bachelor alum appeared on the latest episode of SiriusXM Hits 1 LA With Tony Fly and Symon, and revealed why he doesn't want his and wife Natalie Joy's 4-month-old daughter on reality TV.

"Absolutely not," Viall, 43, said of if he hopes his daughter will go on reality TV as an adult.. "... I hope I do a good enough job parenting that her options supersede reality TV. I hope that she thinks it's beneath her. That's what I hope for her."

Viall noted that reality stars "give a lot of themselves" to viewers, something he thinks River Rose will discover when she eventually watches his appearances on the Bachelor franchise.

He was introduced to Bachelor Nation on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014, and on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the same show the following year. After a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Viall led his own season of The Bachelor in 2016.

"Maybe it'll be a teaching tool because I imagine that I'll give her the ick if she watches a couple of the seasons that I was on," he said. "Listen, I hope at the end of the day, we do a good enough job parenting that she'll make good decisions for herself."

"At the end of the day, as soon as she turns 18, ultimately our job is done and it's up to her to make decisions for herself," Viall continued. "We'll be there to support her, but I hope she has other options to follow her dreams."

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall pose together. - Angel Montalvo

In the same vein, Viall shot down the idea of starring on a reality show alongside his wife and daughter.

"That's been broached recently and [it's] a hard no for me right now. We cover a lot of reality TV," he said of his podcast, Viall Files. "I'm a big sports fan, so... I think I really appreciate fandom. As a Green Bay Packer fan, I not only like rooting for the Green Bay Packers, but I love hating the Minnesota Vikings."

"Sometimes we can be critical of people's behavior, and sometimes those people are in fact maybe not the best, and sometimes there's an edit and things like that. We acknowledge that. We're covering characters, not necessarily people," Viall added. "But I think to be a reality TV star, especially your Vanderpump [Rules] cast and your Housewives who are recurring people, you really have to open up and you have to talk about personal stuff. That's not easy to do."

Viall added, "Fans can be intrusive. I'm just way too protective of my family."

"It's tough," he added. "I'm not aware of many relationships on reality TV that have survived reality TV. You can't have good reality TV without the drama, so I'm not interested in trying to introduce unnecessary drama into my relationship."

Viall and Joy welcomed their first child in February and tied the knot nearly three months later. Watch the video below for more on the couple.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: