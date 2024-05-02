Though Nick Viall and Natalie Joy had the "most magical" wedding, their honeymoon wasn't exactly what dreams are made of. The newlywed couple brought their 3-month-old daughter, River Rose, with them on the getaway as well as Natalie's mom, Lisa Stephens, and things didn't quite go to plan.

On Thursday's episode of Nick's The Viall Files podcast, the couple detailed their special wedding day and the chaos that ensued after when they tried to travel to Turks and Caicos.

After a whirlwind wedding weekend, the family got an early morning flight to the country only to get stopped at customs when the officer saw that Natalie's passport had a page torn out.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall snap photo from the plane on the way to their honeymoon with daughter River. - Nick Viall/Instagram

"I've used this passport. I've never had an issue. I don't know what's wrong," Natalie shared.

While the rest of the family was able to enter the country, Natalie was not, and so they were forced to turn around and get the next flight back to America.

"This was really a moment where, Nick and I, I mean, we had River in our arms, we had to hold it together for our daughter," Natalie reflected. "But it challenged us as husband and wife. It was like the first thing we had to conquer as husband and wife."

The Bachelor Nation alum talked about his goal of being calm for his "sobbing" wife, saying, "I appear calm, but I am radiating with anxiety. I'm telling myself, 'You're two days on the f**king job, time to step up and be a husband. You stay calm.'"

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend Going Home With Tyler Cameron Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet's Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. - Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

The couple shared that they "went for it" when it came to planning their honeymoon, spending more money than they felt like they should have for the non-refundable getaway.

They then were forced to stand in the airport for six hours waiting for their next flight out as their infant daughter became more and more upset.

After six hours, their flight was canceled and the airline had to make a special exception to allow Natalie to enter the country for one night in order to stay in a hotel room.

"It just puts everything into perspective because we're like, at the end of the day, f**k it, we have to take care of our daughter, we have to take care of each other," Nick said. "And as much as it sucked, it was our first moment of being a family and facing adversity."

Natalie added that she and her mother both saw Nick step up, acknowledging that he was the calm in the storm.

"This won't be the most difficult challenge of our lives or our relationship," Nick noted.

As for whether they plan to have a redo on their honeymoon, Nick added, "that's the hope."

"We're thinking Puerto Rico, because I don't know if we'll have enough time to fix Natalie's passport," he shared.

The couple tied the knot last weekend on Natalie's sister's farm in Savannah, Georgia, with friends and family in attendance.

