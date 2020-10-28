Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn't be happier about being engaged!

The lovebirds announced the exciting news on Monday, both sharing a sweet engagement pic to their various social media accounts. Now, ET is breaking down why, after five years of dating, Shelton felt now was the right time to propose to Stefani.

"Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time. During the pandemic, they’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love," a source tells ET. "Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage [to Gavin Rossdale] didn’t work out. She wasn't in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready."

It's no secret, however, that even before the coronavirus pandemic, Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 51, always made being together a priority.

"They both live incredibly busy lives and have managed to make sure they work together and spend as much time as they can together," the source says. "The pandemic has given them both the time they needed to slow down and just appreciate and love each other."

According to the source, Stefani quickly "fell head over heels for Shelton," and knew he was "the one" during their first year together.

"She is very old fashioned and told friends she wanted to wait until she received a proper proposal from Blake," the source says. "They have lived like a married couple for so long that those closest to them already saw them as 'married' but now they are finally making it official and their family is excited by the announcement."

"Gwen has always spoken about a big traditional wedding with family and friends but they plan to wait and see how the pandemic pans out," the source adds. "And in the meantime, enjoy their engagement."

ET reported on Monday that Shelton and Stefani got engaged the weekend of Oct. 17. in Oklahoma, where the country star has a home. After the two publicly announced the news, a number of fans, celebrities and friends took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Pastor Rick Warren, the author of the popular book The Purpose Driven Life, was one of the people to send love, tweeting, "Congratulations @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. I'm happy for you both!"

"Thank you sir," Shelton responded. "We are extremely excited!"

