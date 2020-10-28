Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can't hide their excitement! The longtime couple announced on Tuesday that they were engaged after five years of dating.

Shortly after posting the romantic engagement pic, which featured the couple kissing as Stefani held up her ring, the pair's celebrity pals shared their congratulations.

Shelton, 44, took to Twitter to respond to Pastor Rick Warren, the author of the popular book The Purpose Driven Life.

Warren tweeted, "Congratulations @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. I'm happy for you both!" Shelton responded, "Thank you sir. We are extremely excited!"

Thank you sir. We are extremely excited! https://t.co/PX7RoWd1zZ — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 28, 2020

Stefani, 51, also replied to the tweet, writing, "@RickWarren we love u!! thank u! gx"

ET previously revealed that the pair got engaged in Oklahoma, where Shelton has a home, the weekend of Oct. 17.

They began dating in November 2015 after meeting as coaches on The Voice. Their romance came shortly after both musicians had gone through high-profile splits from their spouses, Shelton with country singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani with rocker Gavin Rossdale.

The couple took home a joint CMT Music Award earlier this month and Shelton opened up to ET about their journey together.

"We've been together now for five years, believe it or not. We've worked together and we've written together," Shelton explained. "So at this point in our relationship, we're always looking for what's the next thing that we haven't accomplished yet."

