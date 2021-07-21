Why Cardi B Won't Be Having a Baby Shower This Time Around
Cardi B loves to go all out for her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, but the new soon-to-be mother of two is going to be doing things a little differently for baby No. 2. During a recent appearance on social-audio platform Stationhead, hosted by BardiGangRadio, the "Wild Side" rapper said she won't be having a baby shower this time around.
"I'm not having a baby shower. That's why I did Kulture's birthday really, really big. I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture's birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it's like, not doing it," she explained.
The proud mom threw a lavish third birthday party for Kulture, which was complete with Disney princesses, a crab leg tower and even bigger, flashier, gifts for the toddler, including a $150,000 blinged-out charm necklace.
Cardi, who is expecting her second child with husband Offset said she realized she was pregnant just two weeks before her 2021 GRAMMY Awards performance with Megan Thee Stallion while at rehearsals, when she started feeling nauseous and began suffering from a slew of pregnancy symptoms like car sickness and headaches. The rapper confirmed the news to her husband after taking a pregnancy test.
"'I think I’m pregnant, Bro,'" she said of the moment she told Offset, revealing that they both started laughing because "Lord, we have so much to do!"
The "WAP" rapper announced her pregnancy while performing with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles last month. Cardi had taken a break from social media ahead of her announcement to get her "mind together" ahead of the big reveal.
"People put me through a lot of sh*t during Kulture’s pregnancy, a lot of lies were made about me... a lot of narratives. I was in Atlanta while Offset was touring and I didn't have any family," she shared. "This pregnancy, I didn't want to remember any bad things, so I just took a break, got close to my family, had fun and enjoyed myself."
It's a pregnancy the recording artist says feels "dear" to her and has marked the moment as a new chapter in her and her family's lives.
"There is something so dear about this pregnancy, and I feel like I’m starting a new chapter and I’m happy about that," she gushed.
For more on the rapper's pregnancy and all the food she's been craving this time around, watch the video below.
