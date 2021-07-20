Cardi B Makes Mini 'Wild Side' Video With Baby Bump on Full Display

Cardi B is showing off more than just her wild side. The pregnant rapper took to Instagram Monday, where she put her baby bump on full display as she lip-synced to her and Normani's new single, "Wild Side."

In the IG video, Cardi sang along to the track's chorus while wearing a green mesh dress and turquoise-green ombre wig before switching into a black leather bikini to rap her verse. The soon-to-be mom of two highlighted her looks with matching green and turquoise eye makeup, a nude lip and long, red nails.

"WILDSIDE ….Link in bio @normani," Cardi captioned the clip.

The Fifth Harmony alum commented on the video, telling the expectant mother, "I wanna be you when I grow up 🥵🥵🥵❤️‍🔥."

Normani dropped her new collaboration with Cardi on Friday, and the music video is as sultry as one would expect from the two. Directed by Tanu Muino -- the same mind behind Cardi's fantastical "Up" music video -- the new project features Normani surrounded by dancers as she gracefully writhes from room to room. Both the song and the video are reminiscent of late '90s and early '00s R&B, which is appropriate since the song samples Aaliyah's 1996 classic, "One in a Million."

Cardi brings her signature bold sensuality to the video, appearing nude on a round stage as she holds tight to chains hanging from the ceiling. She and Normani hold each other close at one point, as Cardi raps to their audience about how she "can do it all."

It's unclear if the video was shot before or after the rapper announced she and her husband, Offset, are expecting baby No. 2, as Cardi predominately showed off her backside in the music video and draped her long hair in front of her for the sultry scenes she shot with Normani.

The "WAP" rapper announced her pregnancy while performing with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles last month.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

