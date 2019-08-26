Normani came to slay!

During the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, the the 23-year-old singer hit the stage to deliver a show-stopping performance of her new song, "Motivation."

Normani -- dressed in violet suede shorts and matching cropped jacket -- began her performance sitting atop a basketball hoop that then dropped down. Complete with a slew of dancers in tracksuits, the performance channeled her dynamic music video to life.

In the middle of her performance, a dancer ripped off part of her outfit to reveal a sexy ensemble. She then dropped to the floor to show off her MAJOR dance skills.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

Normani premiered the music video for the catchy track on Aug. 15, and immediately, fans caught on to the all the amazing homages to Beyonce, Britney Spears, BET's 106 & Park and more.

Prior to taking the stage, Normani rocked a sexy multi-colored Nicolas Jebran look on the red carpet.

Jim Spellman/FilmMagic

For more on Normani and her "Motivation" video, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Normani Shows Off Insane Abs in Sparkly Look at 2019 MTV VMAs

Lil' Kim Walks First MTV VMAs Red Carpet in 6 Years -- See Her Fierce Look!

Normani Pays Homage to Beyonce & Britney Spears in New 'Motivation' Music Video -- See the Best Fan Reactions

Related Gallery