Normani Shows Off Insane Abs in Sparkly Look at 2019 MTV VMAs

Normani is here and she did not disappoint!

The 23-year-old singer flaunted her hard-rock abs on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. Normani looked spectacular in a jaw-dropping sparkly colorful ensemble by Nicolas Jebran.

The former Fifth Harmony member rocked a sexy cut-out dress that showed off her fit physique. Her makeup look consisted of matching purple eye shadow and a nude lip. Her dark locks were curled at the ends, parted to the side and showed off her silver hoop earrings.

Normani is set to take the stage during the telecast to perform her new song, "Motivation."

Jim Spellman/FilmMagic

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

✨@Normani, YOU ARE A QUEEN 💜



OBSESSED WITH YOU!!! Don't miss her #VMAs performance TONIGHT at 8p on @MTVpic.twitter.com/eUkCDxS3RI — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 26, 2019

Earlier this month, Normani released her amazing music video for "Motivation," which pays homage to Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and many more pop stars.

The choreography is also insane, with a special trick involving a basketball going viral. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Normani Pays Homage to Beyonce & Britney Spears in New 'Motivation' Music Video -- See the Best Fan Reactions

Tana Mongeau Walks MTV VMAs Red Carpet With a Snake -- Is She Shading Jake Paul?

Taylor Swift Rocks Colorful Ensemble at 2019 MTV VMAs

Related Gallery