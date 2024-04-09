In a world salivating for instant gratification, Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are opting for the complete opposite when it comes to learning the sex of their second baby, and that's choosing the element of surprise.

Speaking to ET's Deidre Behar, the Property Brothers star shared the busy preparation he and Linda have undertaken since sharing with the world in January that they're expecting baby No. 2. Drew and Linda are currently parents to 1-year-old son Parker.

"Do you see the bags under my eyes?" quipped Drew when asked how he's feeling about welcoming another little one to the fold. "Preparing for the baby coming, I'm so tired. And I can only imagine Linda how tired she is. But no, it's amazing."

When baby No. 2 arrives, Parker, who is currently 22 months old, and his future tiny sibling will be exactly two years apart.

"We don't know if it's a boy or a girl," Drew added. "We are going to be surprised. Not too many surprises nowadays!"

The HGTV star and Linda announced they're expecting a second child with a sweet Instagram post, in which Linda's growing baby bump is on display as Parker touches her belly.

Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 11, 2022. - Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

"Round 2👶," Drew captioned the image. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company❤️❤️."

Drew and Linda no doubt have their hands full these days, and it's only getting busier for Drew, whose new series with twin brother Jonathan, Backed by the Bros, has been green lit at HGTV. According to the show's synopsis, the siblings "will offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties."

Drew and Jonathan will have a new second show dubbed Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers, "where the Brothers will find a way to fix problematic homes for frustrated families who desperately want to love their house."

The new shows come on the heels of their successful series, Celebrity IOU, which recently featured stars such as Jay Leno, Taraji P. Henson and Ray Romano for season 4.

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott attend the Canada's Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration on Dec. 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. - Getty

"Drew and Jonathan always deliver innovative content, such as Celebrity IOU, that drives ratings and attracts huge audiences to HGTV," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV in a release announcing the brothers' new shows. "Backed by the Bros and Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers are new concepts that will showcase a different side of the popular twins. We'll see them lean into their deep knowledge of real estate and home renovation to help people deal with their high-stakes property dilemmas."

The Property Brothers franchise has exploded since first arriving in 2013, and as it continues to grow, there's nothing slowing them down anytime soon.

"For me, I love entertaining people," Drew says.

Jonathan adds, "We have the best job. Not only do we change people's lives with a show like this, we are changing an entire community."

Both Backed by the Bros and Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers premiere later this year on HGTV.

