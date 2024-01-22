Baby joy for Property Brothers' Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, as the couple is currently expecting their second child. The HGTV star announced the happy news on Sunday with a sweet photo.

In the shot, Phan's growing baby bump is on display as their 1-year-old son, Parker, touches her belly.

"Round 2👶," Scott captioned the image. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company❤️❤️"

Phan also subtly addressed the news, slipping a similar image into an Instagram carousel with the caption, "lately-ish."

Scott and Phan tied the knot in May 2018 with an incredible Italian wedding. They welcomed their first child on their fourth anniversary in 2022.

In an interview with ET last year, Scott gushed over how fatherhood had changed him for the better.

"It's pretty cool," he said. "It's a whole other side to your heart that opens up and expands. I'm like the Grinch, I'm growing."

In an earlier chat with ET, he opened up about how parenthood "unlocks a side you didn't know you had."

He shared, "I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you -- oh, your heart melts. It's amazing."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Prior to Parker's birth, Scott and Phan had been open about their lengthy fertility journey.

"It has been an adventure to get here!" they shared in 2021.

"We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way," he wrote. "When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there."

The excited dad-to-be added, "It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on! 🥰"

Later, the couple shared more details about their experience with ET.

"When we first started trying for a family, what helped me the most was reading other people’s stories," Phan explained, with Scott adding, "A lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys, so it helped build a community of support that we wanted to be a part of and support, as well."

See what they had to say about the process in the video below.

