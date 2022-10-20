Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time.
"I can tell you that I have never been single before," Ratajkowski says during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.
Ratajkowski doesn’t get into the details of her split, but she does share how she has been navigating her life in the aftermath.
"I feel all the emotions," the My Body author adds. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK."
Ratajkowski, who is the mother of 1-year-old Sylvester, did confirm that she’s putting herself back out there.
"I have gone on dates," the High Low With Emrata host tells the magazine. But is she on dating apps? "Give me time," she says.
The model admits that she is more sure and more secure about dating these days. Although she doesn’t have a type -- and has never been with anyone famous or powerful before -- she isn’t just looking for a relationship for the sake of being in one.
"To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked," she shares about her younger self. "I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth. I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’"
Ratajkowski is also playing it coy about who she’s stepping out with. When asked by the reporter about Brad Pitt, she becomes "unreadable," according to the author.
Last month, a source told ET that the Oscar winner and the model were just hanging out.
"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source said at the time. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
Last week, Ratajkowski mingled with DJ Orazio Rispo. The pair were spotted sharing a big kiss before hopping on a motorcycle.
The outing came after the I Feel Pretty actress revealed her relationship status during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived," she told the magazine.
