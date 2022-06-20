Why Graham Norton Doesn’t Want James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Gig (Exclusive)
Graham Norton isn't exactly eyeing James Corden's spot once his time at The Late Late Show comes to an end. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Norton on the blue carpet in London to celebrate Paramount+'s arrival to the U.K. and Ireland, where he spoke about his own show, pop culture and the possibility of crossing the pond to take over for his fellow Brit.
Norton, who hosts his own weekly show, The Graham Norton Show, was also playing host at Monday's event, where there was a bevy of celebs he had his eye on to appear on his long-running series.
"Well, I always say, 'cause actually was following -- I'm following her down the red carpet, Kate Mulgrew," Norton said of the Star Trek star. "I've never met Kate Mulgrew, and I love her so much. So, she will -- I will be boring her later."
One of his other gigs is hosting the international drag-competition series, Queen of the Universe, something the 59-year-old TV personality said is so fun, it doesn't feel like he's doing a job.
"That's when you know it's not a job, I would be there anyways, and I thought, 'Do I want to host this, or do I just wanna watch it on TV?' But I said, 'If I'm watching this on TV and someone else is hosting it, I will be so annoyed,'" Norton said of landing the dream gig.
He continued, "So, if people don't know Queen of the Universe -- it's international drag queens singing live to win a quarter of a million dollars. I mean, what's not to like?"
While Norton has a few hats to juggle, he's not looking to add another to the mix. When asked if he would consider taking over for James Corden after he leaves The Late Late Show next year, Norton said that the show would be a job he'd have a hard time doing.
"I mean, I love going to America, but working there, particularly a job like that, that's a job. I don't do a job. I have a lovely time, I do a once-a-week show," he explained. "Whereas that, that's like joining the priesthood to do that show five nights a week, that's proper graft, and I don't know how he's done it for as long as he has, well done to him."
Corden announced his decision to leave as host of the long-running late-night program in April. While it was a hard decision for him, Corden told ET in May, that knowing when to go out on top was of great importance to him.
"I just sort of felt like maybe we'd done enough? Maybe we'd done everything we wanted to do," Corden said, explaining the thought process behind his announced future exit. "When I took the job -- firstly, I didn't think we'd be on the air, like, six months later. Then as soon as it seemed like we'd be on for a little while, I was very, very determined that the show wouldn't overstay it's welcome in any way and that we would always know when to leave. That we'd always know when to go out on top, because I think that's really important."
Despite being a difficult move to make, Corden said he's "really excited" by the future, and that he also just feels lucky that he gets to go out on his own terms.
"Whoever gets to decide? Certainly not in this industry. Whoever gets to make their own decisions? Never," Corden shared. "And you'll never find out [what is waiting for you] unless you just take a run and jump."
He continued, "When I took the job, I remember saying to my friends, like, 'I'd rather regret doing something than not doing something.' That's the same way I feel now."
See more in the video below.
