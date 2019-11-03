Katy Perry's fellowAmerican Idoljudges are huge fans of her music -- but her motorcycle hobby? That's up for debate.

The 35-year-old singer got her motorcycle license ahead of her new music video for "Harleys in Hawaii," and couldn't have been more excited. As Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan told ET at American Idol auditions in Los Angeles on Friday, however, they're not itching to get on the back of her new ride.

"I had done the four-day course, but I had never like, actually hopped on a Harley [before filming the music video]," Perry gleefully revealed.

"She took a four-day course and she comes to me and she says, 'I'm going to leave on my motorcycle,'" Richie said, with the horror adorably displayed all over his face. "I need you!" he told Perry, who shrugged off his concern as him being a "protective dad."

Bryan remembered being worried about Perry even when she was riding a motorcycle with her fiance, Orlando Bloom.

"Last year, Ryan [Seacrest] invited us over to a dinner, and I roll up and I see a little Harley there. I was in, and Orlando and Katy are already at Ryan's and I'm like, 'Orlando...'" Bryan confessed. "We're like, being protective, we're like telling Orlando, 'Don't you...'"

"And then I go ahead and get my own!" Perry interrupted.

"All we think about is, this is a team. This is an act. We're a group," Richie tried to reason. "I don't want my star person over here hanging out on a motorcycle!"

"No!" the "All Night Long" singer objected when asked if he'd get on the back of Perry's Harley -- despite her insistence it "would be fun!"

While Richie and Bryan are still warming up to the idea of Perry riding motorcycles, all three Idol judges are in full agreement about the new crop of contestants on the show's upcoming season.

"I think we found one today that was like... a jaw dropper, and so we are so grateful when one or two or three of those come in a day, because really what we're trying to put together is like, a mega top 10 that makes last season look like chump change," Perry said.

"But last season was amazing, so our problem now is we're jaded," Richie shared. "We're taking one more step up... and they're bringing it, by the way. The contestants are using last year as the marker. So, they're stepping on it beautifully."

Bryan said he and his fellow judges always have a good idea of who will make it far in the competition -- but it's always great to be surprised. "I mean, you never know how a person is going to react to everything that gets thrown their way. What's always exciting is when we have a contestant that we roll the dice with, and then they start growing and they start morphing into this [confident singer]," he revealed. "It's so fun watching how they take that and run with it."

American Idol returns early 2020 on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Shares Rare Pic With Fiance Orlando Bloom While Celebrating Her Birthday in Egypt

Katy Perry Has Steamy Romance in 'Harleys in Hawaii' Music Video

Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest Have Already Been Brought to Tears During 'American Idol' Auditions (Exclusive)

Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom’s Son Flynn Has Drastically Changed Her Daily Life Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery