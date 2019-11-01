Ancient pyramids, afterlife thoughts and fairy-tale love -- Katy Perry is getting deep as she continues to celebrate her 35th birthday.

The pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share a slideshow of snapshots from her trip to Egypt, including a rare and adorable photo with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In a pale blue dress and patterned headscarf, the “Never Really Over” singer, who turned 35 on Oct. 25, snuggled up to the actor against a pretty backdrop of pyramids.

In another snap, she gazed into the distance while climbing one pyramid.

“Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed,” Perry captioned the post. “It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35.”

And while she may still be celebrating her birthday, Perry is also getting amped up for Christmas, following up her Egypt post with a reminder that she has a Christmas song, “Cozy Little Christmas.”

Released in 2018, the festive track is still “one of my favorite songs I’ve written,” Perry shared on Instagram.

Then there’s Perry’s latest release, the single “Harleys in Hawaii,” for which she recently dropped a fun music video.

In between music and Egypt trips, Perry is also continuing her American Idol judging stint, with the show returning in spring 2020.

See more on Perry below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Has Steamy Romance in 'Harleys in Hawaii' Music Video

Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest Have Already Been Brought to Tears During 'American Idol' Auditions (Exclusive)

Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry Are Planning for Kids

Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom’s Son Flynn Has Drastically Changed Her Daily Life Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery