Why Kylie Jenner Fans Think They Know Her Son's Name
Kylie Jenner Announces the Arrival of Her Baby Boy With Travis S…
'The Kardashians' Set Hulu Premiere Date as Kim and Kanye Contin…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Planning 'Intimate and Spe…
Why Kanye West Is Speaking Out Against Kim Kardashian (Source)
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Kendall Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Sexy Dress She Wore to …
Kanye West and Julia Fox Coin New Couple Nickname: 'JuliYe'
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Kanye West Is Being So Public With Julia Fox Romance to Make Kim…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Thierry Mugler, Beloved French Fashion Designer, Dead at 73
Julia Fox on Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian a…
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
‘FBI: International’: Scott Forrester Reunites With His Estrange…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Heading Towards an Engagement…
Drew Barrymore Gives a Sneak Peek of Her Date With Help From the…
‘Party Like a Player’ With the Help of Rob Gronkowski and Groupo…
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: ET’s Time on Set With the Cast (Flash…
Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a little Angel? Eagle eyed fans of the 24-year-old makeup mogul's Instagram think they have figured out the name of Kylie and Travis' newborn son, thanks to the comments from the couple's close friends and family.
Kylie posted a sweet black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny fist over the weekend, sharing that her second child was born on 2/2/22.
In the comments section of the Instagram post, Kylie received lots of love for her new addition, including several key comments that raised some eyebrows.
"👼🏽💙," sister Kim Kardashian commented on the post.
Kylie's good friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, also wrote, "Angel baby ❤️."
Mom Kris Jenner commented, "Angel Pie."
The comments have caused many fans to assume that Kylie and Travis have named their baby boy Angel.
And while the comments could very well be a hint, Kylie also used the angel emoji when sharing her first picture of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, on Instagram back in 2018.
In another post, she captioned an image of her and Stormi, "My angel baby is 1 month old today."
As for the second-time parents, Kylie and Travis are loving life with their newborn.
"Kylie and Travis are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy," a source recently told ET. "They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier."
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Felt 'So Ready' for Baby No. 2
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Second Child Is a Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Welcome Baby No. 2
Related Gallery