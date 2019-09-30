Michelle Pfeiffer is dishing on what it’s like to perform in front of the camera with Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood icons star together in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and some of their costars have described witnessing the two in action like watching a "masterclass in acting."

Reacting to the compliment, Pfieffer says that the pair enjoyed a nice “energy” during their scenes together, then noted how important it was to come prepared!

“It was a really, really nice energy,” Pfieffer, 61, told ET’s Nischelle Turner at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, California, on Monday evening. “She was very present and very ready for whatever you threw at her. And, you had to be ready for whatever she was going to throw at you. I was!”



The film hits theaters on Oct. 18, and sees Maleficent (Jolie) go to war with Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer.)

With their time together as a cast coming to an end, Pfeiffer shared how much the actors had all enjoyed doing press together earlier in the day.

“It was so fun. Today we did a big press conference with the whole cast and it was a little bit [like] going back to that dinner scene, when we were all there in the scene together,” she said. “We had so much fun working together.”

The actress was enjoying seeing premiere guests dressed up in costume for the screening, but struggled to decide on her favorite outfit from the Maleficent films.

“It depends on my mood,” she says. “It’s a really good question. I think at different times, I [feel like different characters.] I’m Aurora sometimes.”



As for another iconic character from her past -- Catwoman -- Pfieffer was excited to hear that names like Zendaya and Rihanna are being thrown around when it comes to who fans would like to see take on the role in The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson

“That would be awesome,” Pfieffer said. “That’s a really cool idea. I love that.”

