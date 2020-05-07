Why Nicki Minaj Fans Are Convinced She's Pregnant

Nicki Minaj is having fun with all the pregnancy speculation.

The "Starships" rapper has fans convinced she's expecting following a Twitter Q&A with fans on Thursday. ET has reached out to Minaj's rep for comment.

First, Minaj told one fan that she's craving red meat and salad with "extra jalapeños." Then a follower asked if she was coping with morning sickness.

"Lmao," Minaj replied. "No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."

Continuing to tease her fans, Minaj told her followers they'd have to wait a "couple months" for a baby bump reveal. "The world ain't ready yet," she tweeted.

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo https://t.co/NLxdgw01fD — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet 🥰☺️😘 https://t.co/E5bf12pAek — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Minaj tied the knot with Kenneth Petty last October after more than a year together. Thursday's Q&A isn't the first time Minaj's fans thought she might be expecting. She sparked pregnancy speculation in February after sharing a video of Petty rubbing her stomach as he said, "Trinidad with your dad."

In an October interview with ET, Minaj joked about starting a family, saying, "We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night... At first I was like, 'I want it now. I want it now.' And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do."

See more in the video below.

