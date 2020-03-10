Wendy Williams continued her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj on Tuesday after she slammed the rapper for marrying husband Kenneth Petty, a day after news broke that he registered as a sex offender in the state of California.

During her daily Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show, the host briefly addressed Petty's latest legal drama, and said she would comment on it at length during her show on Wednesday.

"The way this show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj‘s [husband]... But let me tell you something Nicki, that's going to be my first story tomorrow," Williams said. "I’m going to lead with this: You should’ve never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be."

"You are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point," Williams continued. "A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with [the public]."

"There's only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that's murder," Williams added. "By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter."

The host then directed her staff to "get to digging" into Petty's legal history, adding, "There’s more on him. Everybody get to digging."

Petty was indicted last week for failing to register as a sex offender in California after he moved to the state from New York.

Petty was required to register as a sex offender as a result his 1995 conviction for attempted rape in the first degree of a 16-year-old girl in New York. He ended up serving four years in prison for the crime.

Petty was later convicted of 1st-degree manslaughter for his involvement in a fatal shooting in New York in 2002. He served severed years behind bars before his eventual release in 2013.

Minaj, for her part, has defended her beau on social media ever since fans expressed their dislike for Petty. Additionally, she's taken on Williams in the past over previous comments the talk show host made about her controversial partner.

During an episode of Minaj's Queen Radio in November 2019, the rapper slammed Williams for her "viciousness" in criticizing Petty.

"It's not about doing your job," Minaj said of Williams' coverage of their relationship. "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart."

She also addressed Williams' high-profile divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, adding, "I pray for you because I know you're hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated…. So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life."

It was also announced on Tuesday that Williams' show will not be taped in front of a live studio audience for the foreseeable future due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

"Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice," a spokesperson for Williams' daytime talk show confirmed to ET. "We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right."

