Oprah Winfrey is going on tour once again!

The media mogul announced on Wednesday that she's teaming up with WW -- Weight Watchers Reimagined, for her all-new Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour, a wellness event that will be heading to nine cities around the nation.

"What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life - focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in her announcement. "As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph - beginning first and foremost with what makes us well.

"This is the year to move forward," she declared. "Let’s make it happen in 2020!"

Attendees at each tour stop will spend the day hearing from Winfrey, and a slate of different guest speakers, who will open up about their own wellness journeys and help others walk their own health and fitness path.

According to Winfrey, the idea for the new tour came after she hosted a party for a group of WW members at her home in Hawaii this summer. What she hoped would be a fun, exciting time proved to be more rewarding and inspirational than she expected.

"It ended up being so inspiring for me, and we had a party on the front porch," Winfrey recalled. "And then, I decided, 'What if we could do this for as many people as possible?' Obviously I cannot have everybody on my front porch, but I can come to a city near you!"

The nationwide arena tour kicks off at the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 4, and will will hit Saint Paul, Minnesota, Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, Brooklyn, New York, Dallas, Texas, San Francisco, California, Los Angeles and finally wrap up on March 7 in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 9. Check here for more details!

