Why Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Won't Comment on Meghan Markle

Cressida Bonas can relate to what Meghan Markle has gone through. In a new interview with ES Magazine, the 30-year-old British actress is asked about Prince Harry, whom she dated for two years after being introduced to by Princess Eugenie in 2012.

Cressida says even though she and Harry broke up in 2014, she can't escape questions about him.

“No one likes to be labeled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him," she says of the Duke of Sussex. "I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As for the scrutiny Harry's wife and fellow actress, Meghan, receives as the Duchess of Sussex, Cressida chooses not to comment "out of respect."

“I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline," she explains. "Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a different place.”

Cressida has remained close with the royal family since her split from Harry, 35. She attended his and Meghan's 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle as well as Princess Eugenie's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank later that year.

The White House Farm star is currently engaged to estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

Meanwhile, Harry returned to his public duties on Thursday, attending a rugby league event at Buckingham Palace. This comes a week after he and Meghan, 38, announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K.

Here's more on the ongoing drama:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Archie in Canada During Bombshell Announcement Drama This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince Harry Laughs Off Question About His Future at First Royal Appearance Since Drama

Prince Harry Remains in London for Meetings While Meghan Markle and Son Archie Are in Canada

Prince Harry Upholds Royal Duty of Hosting 2022 Invictus Games

Related Gallery