Why Queen Elizabeth II Wasn't at Baby Archie's Christening

It was a day of celebrating for the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accompanied by Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at their son, Archie's, christening on Saturday. While the new parents were surrounded by their loved ones, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were noticeably absent.

The head of the British monarchy was not in attendance due to prior royal engagements. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET on Tuesday that "we don't believe that the queen is going to be there because of a clash of prior engagements. And we don't expect the Duke of Edinburgh to be there either."

CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Baby Archie's christening took place in a small, private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. Official photos of the little one's special day taken by photographer Chris Allerton and were released after the ceremony. Archie's godparents were not revealed.

The queen was also absent for Prince Louis' christening in July of 2018. She bowed out of the event due to royal affairs as well. She did, however, attend Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings.

Meanwhile, ET learned earlier this week that Harry and Meghan are eager for Archie to have "as normal a life as possible."

"I think the couple is determined for Archie to have as normal a life as possible," Nicholl told ET. "Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras, and at points in his life, that's been something he has resented. My understanding is that at Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress. One of their closest friends told me it was their oasis -- their sanctuary where they're going to raise their child away from the spotlight."

