Sarah Jessica Parker is all for her daughters going to town on whatever sweets, treats and junk food their tummies crave. And it has everything to do with how strict her parents were with her when she was growing up.

The Sex and the City star appeared this week on the Ruthie's Table 4 podcast, telling host Ruthie Rogers that while growing up, she was never allowed to have any kind of sugar in the house. So what happened the minute she moved out? Parker says she did what any deprived person who didn't grow up eating sweets would do, and that's indulge, indulge, indulge.

"When I was growing up, we weren't allowed sugar in the house, and we weren't allowed cookies and we weren't allowed the chocolate. And, of course, all we did the minute we moved out was buy Entenmann's cakes and cookies," Parker shared. "And I didn't want that [for my kids]."

Parker shares 21-year-old son, James, and 14-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, with husband Matthew Broderick. Lucky for them all, the house is fully stocked with the best of the best.

Marion Loretta Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick on Sept. 27, 2022 in New York City. - Getty

"In our house, we have cookies, we have cake, we have everything," Parker continued. "And I think, as a result, you kind of have a healthier relationship, and my daughters will have the figures they have and hopefully they'll be healthy. And they're athletes and they enjoy food and they have different palates. You can't make someone like something they don't like or want."

Parker's departure from her parents' philosophy when it came to junk food was born out of her wanting her kids to have a healthy approach with food and indulge if that's what they wanted.

"I didn't want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic," Parker added, "or they felt like this was their enemy and that they were going to have to sort of, like, stake out a position with food."

Sarah Jessica Parker, James Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on Dec. 11, 2022 in New York City. - Getty

Parker's comments come nearly two months after her son shared some rare candid family photos on social media. James' photo dump began with a pic of him posing alongside his father as he wears a purple sweater and jeans. Broderick kept it casual as he stands by his son wearing a sweater and jeans combo during the outdoor photo shoot.

The slide continued with a picture of Broderick and SJP, who tied the knot in 1997, posing deeper into the trail. Showing off some romance, the actress leans her head on her leading man.

RELATED CONTENT: