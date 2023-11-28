Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick enjoyed some family cuddles with their three children, memorializing the moment with a snuggled-up selfie.

The whole Broderick brood -- including James Wilkie, 21, and twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, 13 -- posed together in a rare pic shared on social media by the couple's eldest child. In the sweet shot, the actors and their kids are all laying together in bed.

"Cheers, California," James captioned the Instagram carousel, which also included snaps from a Los Angeles Lakers game and other vacation highlights. The New York-based family was on the west coast to support Broderick in his latest role, starring in a new stage adaption of Sinclair Lewis' Babbitt at the La Jolla Playhouse.

For her part, Parker, 58, is set to step back into Carrie Bradshaw's stilettos for an upcoming third season of Max's Sex and the City spinoff series, And Just Like That.

Broderick and Parker happily celebrated their 26th anniversary in May, with the actress marveling over a "real nice bottle of champagne" and "gorgeous walk home" for the occasion.

"Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ," she gushed on Instagram at the time.

The couple previously opened up to ET in 2016 about some of their secrets to maintaining happiness in their marriage and revealed how they keep their love strong.

"Listen to her. You know, that helps," Broderick told ET about what being a good husband entails. "Give her a little present every now and then. Just be kind to her."

Broderick added that "communicating" and not going to bed angry is vital to a healthy relationship.

Earlier this year, James presented his famous dad with a special honor at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards.

ET spoke with the father-son duo ahead of the gala, and the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star, 61, said that out of all the things he's done, being a father "is my favorite."

Reflecting on the unexpected nature of fatherhood, he explained, "It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad. But I'm very happy that that happened."

"I didn't really choose for him to be my dad either, in the same fashion," James chimed in with a laugh. "But I'm extremely happy."

