'And Just Like That' Renewed for Season 3

Tell Ché Diaz to write some more jokes -- And Just Like That is coming back for season 3!

Max announced on Tuesday that the Sex and the City spinoff series will be returning for a third season following its 11-episode season 2, which concludes with its season finale on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3.”

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

While original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all returned for the sequel series, Thursday's season 2 finale will mark the long-awaited return of the quartet's final member: Kim Cattrall, who will make a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones after a rumored rift with her co-stars kept her from originally signing on.

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker told ET in June of Cattrall's upcoming appearance. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

While Samantha has remained alive on the show through text messages up to this point, Parker said "it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years" of Sex and the City.

Cattrall addressed her highly anticipated return during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, telling the co-hosts, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

The series also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on Max, with the season 2 finale premiering Thursday, Aug. 24.

