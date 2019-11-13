Vivica A. Fox isn't holding back her thoughts when it comes to Issa Rae's upcoming reimagining of her 1996 film, Set It Off.

ET Live's Melicia Johnson spoke to the 55-year-old actress about her new holiday movie, Christmas Matchmakers, on Wednesday, and Fox also commented on the Set It Off remake. According to multiple reports, Rae is in early development on a reimagining of the crime thriller, which aside from Fox, starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Kimberly Elise as close friends who rob banks together in Los Angeles.

Fox made a face when asked about the remake, before explaining why she's not a fan of the idea.

"It's a classic, leave it alone," she said bluntly. "There's absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It's been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that's her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left."

"Like, create your own franchise," she continued. "If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she'll probably, if it's not good, they're going to slay her for it."

Meanwhile, Fox is busy promoting her new film, Christmas Matchmakers, which airs Dec. 8 on ION. The film revolves around two personal assistants who set up their bosses and end up making their own connections during the holidays. Fox plays Kate -- whom she describes as an "absolute workaholic" -- whose assistant, Jen (played by Anna Marie Dobbins), sets her up with another workaholic.

"Christmas movies are just the best," Fox said. "Everyone loves to sit around and put on their onesie or their ugly Christmas sweater and have some hot chocolate and they can watch ION network all day because this is my fifth film I've produced and starred in for them."

