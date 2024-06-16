'Wicked' Drops New Teaser Trailer During 2024 Tony Awards: Watch!

After showing fans a whole lot of the world and the story, Wicked is finally more of its iconic music.

Amid the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, a new 30-second promo for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit aired that leaned into the show-stopping vocal talents of the film's stars -- Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The trailer -- which featured unconnected but beautifully shot snippets from the film -- largely serves as a showcase for Erivo and Grande's stunning voices and effortless abilities to high some epic high notes.

Featuring familiar snippets from some of Wicked's most famous numbers -- including "Popular" and "Defying Gravity" -- the teaser was a short but sweet taste of the audible feast fans are excitedly waiting for.

Director Jon M. Chu is bringing the beloved musical to the big screen in a two-part adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's beloved Broadway musical. The show is a prequel story to The Wizard of Oz, with the plot following the early years of the Wicked Witch of the West, named Elphaba (Erivo), and Glinda the Good Witch, aka Galinda (Grande).

As it turns out, Elphaba wasn't always so wicked, and Galinda wasn't always so good. Before the twister brought Dorothy into their lives, the pair were unlikely roommates-turned-friends at school -- but heartbreak, opportunity and circumstance ultimately pulled them apart and set them on the adversarial paths.

During Sunday's Tony Awards -- held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City -- Erivo took to the stage alongside Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba when Wicked debuted on Broadway.

Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo present at 2024 Tony Awards in New York City on June 16. - Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

The pair were tasked with presenting the final category of the night, Best Musical, and Idina couldn't hold back from expressing her adoration for Erivo.

"I'm just gonna go off script real quick to say how excited I am to see what I know is going to be an amazing performance in that movie that you're doing," Menzel said, beaming.

"I love you," a bashful Erivo replied with a smile.

"And I just wanna say Green Girl power!" Menzel added with a laugh.

The adaptation also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the love interest who finds himself caught between Elphaba, recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as their reigning headmistress, Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The Wicked adaptation is scheduled to be released in two parts. Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, while Wicked: Part Two will be released on Nov. 26, 2025.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: