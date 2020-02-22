Will Arnett is going to be a dad again!

There's a baby on the way for the Arrested Development star and his girlfriend, Alessandra Brawn. The two are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to the actor's rep for comment.

This will be Arnett's third child. He is father to two sons, Archie, 11, and Abel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Poehler. Brawn, the former CEO of Chapel, also has a son from her previous marriage to Jon Neidich. Arnett and Brawn have been together since 2019. Us Weeklywas first to report the pregnancy.

Arnett and Brawn made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September.

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett

The LEGO Batman Movie star told ET in 2017 that he sometimes leaned on his superhero voice to help parent his two sons.

"Just the kids when I'm trying to get them to turn off their iPads," Arnett said when asked who he uses his Batman voice for in real life. "It allows me to drop into the Batman voice when I need to drop the hammer at home."

Meanwhile, Arnett isn't the only celeb expecting a baby. It was recently reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also have a bun in the oven.

Watch the video below to hear more!

