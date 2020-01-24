'This Is Us' Star Chris Sullivan and Wife Expecting Baby Boy
Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Reichard, are going to be parents!
The 39-year-old This Is Us actor shared the big news on Friday, posting a picture of their child's sonogram on Instagram. He also found a colorful way to reveal they're expecting a baby boy, sharing pics of phallic-shaped objects.
"WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY!" Sullivan captioned the pics. "And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!"
Reichard, a short-film producer, also Instagrammed a pic of the sonogram and shared a heartfelt message. The two have been married since 2010.
"It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!!" she wrote. "So excited!! Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I’m just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment...life is good! #gratitude #pregnancy #naptime #love."
