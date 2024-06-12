Leave it up to Will Ferrell to pull off the ultimate laugh-out-loud moment on his son's prom day.

The famed comedian's firstborn son, Magnus, 20, has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video "rating things my dad has done." The current video trend involves users sharing wild stories of their dads and giving their actions a rating.

For Magnus, it was how his celebrity dad, 56, dressed up as a medieval lord "to embarrass me at prom," he wrote. His rating? "10000/10." If there were any doubters, Magnus included a photo of Will in the costume.

While fans got a kick out of the moment -- the video has amassed 19 million views and counting -- some were equally surprised to learn that Will is a dad.

"This is how I find out will Ferrell has a son," one comment read.

"Will Farrell [sic] just casually being your dad," another echoed.

"I'm trying to picture being yelled at by Will Ferrell," a third added.

Responded Magnus, "Very scary."

For anyone else unaware, Will is not only dad to Magnus, but also to sons Mattias, 17, and Axel, 14, all with his wife of nearly 24 years, Viveca Paulin. Magnus even appeared in Will's famed 2013 sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Will Ferrell poses with his family at the European premiere of 'Barbie' in London in July 2023. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

His musician son has not shied away from sharing what it's been like to have the Elf star as a father. During an appearance on Joe Vulpis' podcast in 2023, he recalled Will dressing up as the Easter Bunny during the coronavirus pandemic and DJing at his frat party during parents weekend at the University of Southern California.

"He's someone who has no shame," he said of the SNL alum on the Lightweights Podcast With Joe Vulpis. "Feels like social anxiety is, like, afraid of him."

