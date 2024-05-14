It's a war of the weddings as Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon face off in the new teaser trailer for their upcoming comedy, You're Cordially Invited.

In the preview, Witherspoon is seen checking in to a resort bridal suite as she prepares for her sister's wedding. Ferrell, meanwhile, is attempting to do the same for his daughter's big day. As it turns out, they're double booked.

"Let's get something straight," Ferrell tells her. "If I look out on that dock and that bride's not my baby girl, that bride's going in the f**king lake. Splish splash, b**ch taking a bath."

Witherspoon fires back, "I'm gonna kick your a** and it's gonna be embarrassing because you're big and I'm little."

Jack McBrayer, playing the concierge, urges the two to "calm down."

Fittingly, chaos ensues as they decide to share the small venue.

The R-rated comedy from writer and director Nicholas Stoller, whose previous credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five Year Engagement, will launch globally on Prime Video beginning Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. The film is produced by Stoller, Conor Welch, Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum.

In addition to Ferrell, Witherspoon and McBrayer, the ensemble cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young and Celia Weston.

