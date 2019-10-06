Will Smith made his latest blockbuster movie premiere a fun family affair.

The superstar took to the star-studded red carpet outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood for the premiere of his new film Gemini Man, and he brought his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as his sons, Trey and Jaden Smith, along for the big night.

After posing for pics with his photogenic family, the actor stopped to talk with ET's Nischelle Turner, and reflected on sharing the spotlight with those closest to him.

"I'm feeling good! It's a good time for the Smiths right now," Will shared. "We're enjoying each other."

In Gemini Man, Will stars as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his surprise, he soon learns that the man who is trying to kill him is a stronger, faster, cloned version of himself, who's only 23 years old.

Looking to the real-life younger versions of himself -- specifically his 26-year-old son Trey, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino, and his 21-year-old son Jaden, whom he shared with Jada -- Will admitted he sees a lot of himself in his kids, but that there's a lot that makes them very unique.

"They both have a lot of my qualities and the qualities of their mothers. They're both good mixes," Will shared. "But what I'm noticing is how different this generation is from our generation. It's one of the biggest generation gaps in history."

"Technology has created a gigantic generation gap. They are growing up in a different world than we grew up in," he added, "So they are very different human beings than me."

While the world has changed and evolved over the last two decades, so has the actor's marriage to Jada, which the pair prefer to call a "life partnership." And for Will, a lot of the longevity of their relationship it stems from understanding the nuance and work that goes into forging a real love and connection.

"There's a certain amount of suffering you have to be willing to endure, and most people cannot endure the pain that it takes to actually love somebody in their wild youth and imperfections," Will explained. "It's easy to love somebody if they do everything you want, if they act how you want them to act and they don't do anything you don't want them to do."

"But, you know, Jada and I, we've weathered some storms and that's really for me, the only way that you can get to the other side," he added.

As their red carpet family night shows, It seems that no matter what they've gone through, they still know how to support one another.

Gemini Man hits theaters Oct. 11.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Talks Budapest Birthday, Says His Kids Don't Appreciate His Dance Skills 'At All' (Exclusive)

Will Smith Calls Emergency Family 'Red Table Talk' After Hitting His Highest Weight Ever

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Get Candid About Alcohol Use in 'Red Table Talk' Sneak Peek

Related Gallery