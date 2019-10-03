Will Smith celebrated his 51st birthday last month with an epic dance party in Budapest, where the superstar showed off his moves on stage, alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and in front of a huge audience.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the Gemini Man star at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco on Wednesday, and he dished on the epic B-day celebration.

"You've got to be real confident to do that," Smith joking said of his dance moves. When asked if his kids "appreciate his groove," Smith laughingly admitted, "No, not at all."

"Trey is like, 'You know what, let dad be dad. We're gonna let him do him,' and Jayden just kind of keeps it quiet. He just looks and watches," Smith shared. "Willow is like, 'Ugh, dad, really? Seriously? That's too much! Our friends are watching that!"

The party was absolutely epic. Apart from the massive crowd who turned out to celebrate, the festivities included a massive fireworks display, laser lights, on-stage pyrotechnics and a huge boombox birthday cake, all in the heart of Budapest.

The party was a far cry from his equally epic but more terrifying 50th birthday, when the star bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

"A part of that foolishness was trying to get rid of the fear that I had taken on as I become more successful," Smith said, reflecting on his daredevil feat. " I didn't become more brave. I became more fearful as I got older."

"So young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness," Smith continued, thinking back to his teenage years and his 20s. "I would want to ask my younger self about the source of that courage, because I've actually lost touch with that source."

This self-reflection stems, in part, from Smith's role in the hotly-anticipated action epic Gemini Man, which follows Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his surprise, he soon learns that the man who is trying to kill him is a stronger, faster, cloned version of himself, who's only 23 years old.

"That was crazy," Smith said of seeing the younger version of himself on screen for the first time. "We had to shoot all of this stuff ahead of time and it was eight months before I got to see an image. And it's really weird when you see yourself talking to yourself."

Check out the video below to hear more from Smith on how he and director Ang Lee managed to pull off the incredible doppelganger effect, and how the technology used in making Gemini Man could have an impact on the future of cinema.

Gemini Man hits theaters on Oct. 11.

