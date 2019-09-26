Jordyn Woods Sends Birthday Love to Will Smith With Throwback Pics

Will Smith is getting some birthday love from Jordyn Woods!

In honor of the Aladdin star's 51st birthday on Wednesday, Jordyn, a longtime friend of the Smith family, took to Instagram to send him birthday wishes.

For the occasion, the 21-year-old model posted a throwback pic of herself hanging out in a hammock with Will, his sons, Jaden and Trey Smith, and her brother, Joshua Woods. The group looks as happy as can be in the swimsuit shot, with little Jordyn sporting a white bikini and most of the guys opting for red swim trunks.

"Happy Birthday @willsmith ♥️," she captioned the pic.

Jordyn shared another throwback snap on her Story, this time featuring Will spinning a young Jordyn in a pink dress around as Jaden watches in the background.

Jordyn wasn't the only person to show love for Will on his big day! His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also took to Instagram to mark the occasion. In honor of her husband's birth, Jada shared a hilarious compilation video of the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star cracking jokes for his family.

"Happy Birthday, Willard! I never considered you funny. But after many years, I finally get your humor," Jada, who joined Will on stage for a special performance on his birthday, captioned the clip. "Thank you for teaching me how to laugh with you and how to laugh at myself."

Will's kids celebrated him too, with Jaden sharing a clip from The Pursuit of Happyness -- which they co-starred in back in 2006. As for his daughter, Willow Smith, she posted a side-by-side photo of herself and her dad, while Trey wrote that he hopes Will continues "being a master of adding year but never growing up!!!"

Like Will, Jordyn recently celebrated her birthday, which, she wrote, has "always been very emotional for me."

"It's a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far," she captioned a pic of her younger self holding balloons. "I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who's supposed to be there when you're up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes 🖤this is just the beginning.."

