Jordyn Woods is getting candid about the "toughest breakup" she's gone through.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the 21-year-old model, actress and entrepreneur opens up about the status of her friendship with Kylie Jenner, following her alleged involvement in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, and what's next for her.

When asked about her strained relationship and "breakup" with Jenner, Woods hesitates before asking, "What's the definition of a breakup?"

"'The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship,'" she reads after looking up the definition on her phone. "Those are the two things. What I’d ask is, 'Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'"

"The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father,” she continues. “Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and… life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process." Woods' father, John, died in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

For Woods, her father's death changed many things for her, including her perspective on certain situations. When skimming through an old journal entry, which was written on her late father's birthday, she reflects on how she was feeling at the time of her fallout with Jenner.

“February 27, ‘happy birthday dad,’” Woods reads from the journal. "It’s interesting, that’s right before Red Table Talk."

Jenner famously ended her friendship with her longtime best friend after Woods allegedly kissed Thompson, who was in a relationship at the time with Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian -- with whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter, True.

After the news first broke, Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, where she claimed that Thompson had kissed her, and she hadn't initiated or intentionally reciprocated, and that the incident left her "in shock."

"This is really sad, actually. Well, it’s not sad, it’s bringing me back to what I felt at the time,” she tells Teen Vogue as she starts to tear up. "Why am I crying?"

It's an emotional and reflective time for Woods, who admits to still figuring out what she wants to do with her career and life.

"Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self worth,” she says. "At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you."

Thankfully, she says, journaling has "saved" her and helped her with her mental health, but still thinks it's important for people to know that "it's okay not to be okay."

"I wish there was a course that everyone had to take," she says about mental health. "We should open the conversation of mental health and start discussing it in classrooms, and among each other. Especially in the black community — that’s not something we talk about."

For more on Woods, watch below.

