From “Big Tyme” music cameo to big-time magazine cover!

It’s quite a week for Jordyn Woods, whose appearance in the new music video for Rick Ross’ track, “Big Tyme,” featuring Swizz Beatz, was unveiled on Tuesday.

Set in Miami, Florida, the video features 21-year-old Woods living it up while cruising the streets with Ross and donning a fancy gown while hurling wads of cash in the air before stomping over the notes in her killer heels.

The action then moves to a luxury yacht, where champagne flows by nightfall.

Behind the lavish scenes portrayed on-camera, Woods has a deeply personal reason for appearing in the video, sharing that her late father, John Woods, was a huge fan of Ross. John died from cancer in 2017.

"This was a moment for me because Ross was my dads fav so I had to do it," she explained in an Instagram post from the set. “😇💕🐐 happy to be apart of this.”

On Tuesday, Woods also revealed her Cosmopolitan U.K. cover on her Instagram page. Rocking yellow denim on the magazine’s September issue, she shared how unreal it felt to see herself gracing the cover.

“The young tomboy little girl in me is shaking,” she wrote in the caption.

The exciting week comes five months after Woods became embroiled in drama with the Kardashian family, and while the fallout has been airing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Woods is happily moving on with her life.

In June, she launched her latest fashion collection with Boohoo, made her acting debut on Grown-ish earlier this month and teased her new gig on BET’s Sacrifice, opposite Paula Patton, over the weekend.

“[I’m] just staying busy, staying positive, moving forward and just working,” she recently told ET. “I don't think I've ever been more busy.”

Woods also explained why she thinks it’s so important to dream big, saying “nothing is impossible.”



“You have to understand that no matter what you come from, whether it's you start here or you start here, we all have the same amount of hours in the day and just really if you want to make something happen, just go for it,” she said.

See more on Woods below.

